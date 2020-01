Articles

Published on Friday, 31 January 2020

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) asked Thursday why former national security adviser John Bolton should not be called to testify during President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, noting that conflicting accounts about Trump’s decision to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/480813-murkowski-asks-why-should-bolton-not-testify-to-senate