Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 02:51 Hits: 0

A former Republican senator is urging members of his party to call for witnesses as part of President Trump’s impeachment trial. Former Sen. John Warner (Va.) asked Republicans to honor the nation's history of “judicial norms” as the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/480819-former-gop-senator-urges-republicans-to-back-impeachment-witnesses