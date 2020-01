Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 21:16 Hits: 1

Bernie Sanders seems to be consolidating support again among progressive voters. A year ago, that wasn't so clear.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/30/801323565/why-many-progressives-say-theyve-come-home-to-bernie-sanders?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics