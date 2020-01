Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 22:50 Hits: 1

Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to the director of the nation's top consumer watchdog agency demanding that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau do its job supervising the student loan system.

(Image credit: Alex Wroblewski/Reuters)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/30/801302136/senators-to-cfpb-why-are-you-still-failing-to-protect-student-loan-borrowers?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics