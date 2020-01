Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 04:03 Hits: 1

Sen. Lamar Alexander says he will not vote to bring witnesses. The Senate could move swiftly Friday to end President Trump's impeachment trial.

(Image credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/30/801437236/mcconnell-now-likely-has-votes-to-block-witnesses-trial-could-end-soon?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics