Sen. Warren Calls Out Chief Justice Roberts For Presiding Over A Sham Trial

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 02:11 Hits: 3

During Thursday's Question period in Donald John Trump's impeachment trial, Senator Elizabeth Warren sent a question up to Chief Justice John Roberts that turned quite a few heads. CJ ROBERTS: At a time when large majorities of Americans have lost faith in government, does the fact that the Chief Justice is presiding over an impeachment trial, in which Republican senators have thus far refused to allow witnesses or evidence, contribute to the loss of legitimacy of the Chief Justice, the Supreme Court, and the Constitution? Here is a screenshot of Chief Justice Roberts' face after he finished reading that. Here is a screenshot of Twitter after he finished reading that. Here is a screenshot of Adam Schiff as he prepared to stand to answer that question.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/sen-warren-calls-out-chief-justice-roberts