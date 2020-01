Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 22:14 Hits: 0

Republican donors, politicians and religious leaders watched from front row seats at the White House on Tuesday as President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited vision for Middle East peace, highlighting … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/white-house/article239729888.html#storylink=rss