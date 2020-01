Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 10:01 Hits: 0

Iowa has only 1% of the delegates up for grabs for the Democratic nomination, and yet the candidates have spent $50 million there on ads for a reason.

(Image credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/30/800588703/how-the-iowa-caucuses-work-and-why-theyre-important?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics