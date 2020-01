Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 10:06 Hits: 0

Iowa Democrats gather Monday to kick off the nominating contests that will pick the party's presidential nominee — that person will take on President Trump in November.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/30/801118585/iowa-caucuses-begin-democrats-presidential-nominating-contests?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics