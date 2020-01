Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 15:46 Hits: 0

How much progress has been made on the goals that President Trump laid out in his last State of the Union address?

(Image credit: Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/30/799394128/fact-check-where-trumps-2019-state-of-the-union-promises-stand?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics