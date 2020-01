Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 18:15 Hits: 4

States can now apply to set up their Medicaid program with capped funding from the federal government. With this move, the administration delivers on a long-held conservative goal.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

