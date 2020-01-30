'Pam Bondi Shouldn't Have Taken A Bong Hit Before Addressing The Senate'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 14:39 Hits: 0

I'm beginning to think Trump's inept lawyers are all in on some weird Kabuki theatre, trying to outdo one another for their sheer dishonesty and weak performances, because none of them are really defending Trump's actions. They're just trying to discredit the process. And if it takes makes an ass of yourself on national television then so be it. The main thing is to be remembered, no matter how inane your comments were. Yesterday, Pam Bondi pulled her best Miss South Carolina impersonation lecturing the Bidens on corruption, which is rich in itself coming from someone paid off by Trump to make a lawsuit go away, and herself a lobbyist with no experience for a foreign country earning seven figures for what exactly nobody knows. Source: Raw Story Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was mocked online after once again playing the role of an attack dog against the Biden family during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. “What did Hunter Biden do for the money Burisma Holdings paid him?” read a question submitted by Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA). Trump’s defense team chose to have Bondi answer the question.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/pam-bondi-shouldnt-have-taken-bong-hit