House Ethics Warns Members On Deepfake Videos

Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020

[Above, a deepfake video showing "Arnold Schwarzenegger" instead of Clint Eastwood in Dirty Harry.] Faced with a dishonest Republican scoring racist political "points" about Barack Obama using a manipulated image: The warning comes three weeks after Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted a doctored photo of President Barack Obama shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. In a caption, he wrote that "The world is a better place without these guys in power." The original, unaltered photo featured Obama and now-former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2011. In the doctored image tweeted by the Arizona Republican, Singh is replaced by Rouhani, who remains in power. Obama and Rouhani never met in person. It wasn't the first time a member of Congress had shared a misleading image, or even the first time that particular fake photo had circulated. A political action committee used the same picture in a 2015 television ad supporting Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. The House Ethics Committee is responding by cracking down early on deepfakes, releasing a memo (PDF) to members this week:

