Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 16:03 Hits: 3

The Washington Post is apparently stacking their live YouTubes with back-to-back press conferences of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and minority leader Kevin McCarthy. So if you click above and find Kevin McCarthy lying in the video above, blame WaPo.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/watch-live-nancy-pelosi-press-conference