Graham And Cruz Beg Adam Schiff To Humiliate Them In Public

Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020

Senators Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham teamed up to ask a question of the House Managers that was the gross, intellectually dishonest version of "Come on, you guys, don't you think you'd excuse Obama doing the same thing as Trump did? CJ ROBERTS: In Mr. Schiff's hypothetical, if President Obama had evidence that Mitt Romney's son was being paid one million dollars per year by a corrupt Russian company, and Mitt Romney had acted to benefit that company, would Obama have authority to ask that that potential corruption be investigated? It's a good thing we are in the questions portion of the impeachment trial, because I have a lot of questions. Why do Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham think everyone is as terrible as they are? Is it because they think everyone is dumber than they are? (Yes.) Did they think by mentioning Obama's name they'd score political points with the one who yanks their leash? (Yes.) Did they think they'd succeed in diminishing Obama's great name? (Yes, but they failed.) Did they think they could trick Rep. Adam Schiff into admitting the untrue — that Dems wouldn't have minded if one of their own misbehaved like Trump and the disgusting GOP does? (Yes, but Katie Hill and Al Franken would like a word with you.) As usual, Rep. Adam Schiff did not come to play.

