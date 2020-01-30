Surprise! Leningrad Lindsey Was 'Looped In' On Ukraine

Articles

Lev Parnas and his attorney, Joseph Bondy, joined Anderson Cooper last night to discuss the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump. The indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani was actually in attendance — courtesy of Sen. Chuck Schumer — but unable to sit in the Senate gallery to watch the proceedings in person. Parnas' presence was significant, as he's a key figure in the pressure campaign Trump was exerting on the new Ukrainian government to get dirt on Joe Biden. He's been doing all he can, now to reveal what he knows about the players in the scheme. On AC360, Parnas dropped the bomb that Sen. Lindsey Graham was aware of the pressure plot as early as 2018. He said Giuliani told him on a number of occasions that Graham was aware, like everyone else, and even involved in helping out Viktor Shokin (the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine) when his visa to come to the U.S. was denied.

