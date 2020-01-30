Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 01:03 Hits: 0

As the House prepares to vote Thursday on two measures that would constrain President Donald Trump’s ability to launch attacks on Iran, the White House sent out mixed messages about how it wants lawmakers to vote. The House will debate and vote on two measures that take different approaches to limiting the Trump administration’s military options when it comes to Tehran, which remains outraged at the United States for the early January U.S. drone strike in Iraq that killed Iran’s most powerful general, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/ahead-of-house-iran-war-votes-trump-sends-mixed-messages