The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

View from the gallery: Senators swap notes and jockey for questions at Trump trial

Category: Politics Hits: 0

Mississippi Republican Roger Wicker approached a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team on the floor Wednesday and loudly asked: “You’re not packing up to leave, are you?” Former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz had gathered a small crowd of Republican senators around the desk of Mike Lee of Utah during the dinner break, and Wicker wanted to elbow in when the impeachment trial restarted.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/gallery-view-senate-impeachment-trial-president-donald-trump

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version