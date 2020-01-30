Impeachment press pass pops up on eBay

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 03:18 Hits: 0

Updated 10:16 p.m. | At least one press credential granting media access to the Senate during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has been spotted for sale on eBay for $710. However, the item was no longer on the site by late Wednesday. A media “overlay” must be paired with a hard press pass to enter the Senate portion of the Capitol during the impeachment proceeding. And, to get into the viewing gallery, the reporter must also have a ticket dated with the current day.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/senate-impeachment-trial-press-pass-ebay