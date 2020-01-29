The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Democratic Presidential Contenders Make Final Push in Iowa

Category: Politics Hits: 0

The latest polls show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders surging in the Democratic primary race, both in national surveys and in Iowa, where the first contest of the 2020 campaign kicks off Monday.  Sanders is among several top Democratic contenders competing for support in the Iowa presidential caucuses and the outcome is seen as crucial in what could be a long battle for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.  VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/democratic-presidential-contenders-make-final-push-iowa-4171416

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version