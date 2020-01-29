Democratic Presidential Contenders Make Final Push in Iowa

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 09:46 Hits: 0

The latest polls show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders surging in the Democratic primary race, both in national surveys and in Iowa, where the first contest of the 2020 campaign kicks off Monday. Sanders is among several top Democratic contenders competing for support in the Iowa presidential caucuses and the outcome is seen as crucial in what could be a long battle for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.

