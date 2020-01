Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 21:10 Hits: 0

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is planning to use his questions during President Trump’s impeachment trial to ask about a slew of top GOP targets and Trump opponents.Hawley, who released his questions on Tuesday, will ask about House Intelligence...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/480352-gop-senator-plans-to-ask-about-bidens-whistleblower-in-impeachment-trial