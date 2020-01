Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 01:08 Hits: 0

The House on Wednesday passed legislation aimed at overhauling consumer credit reporting and providing additional protections and opportunities to rebuild credit. The measure, which consisted of a package of six bills, passed along party...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/480607-house-passes-legislation-to-overhaul-consumer-credit-reporting