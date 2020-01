Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 02:09 Hits: 0

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Wednesday scaled back on an incorrect statement he made saying Lev Parnas was “ejected” from the Senate Gallery. “Scenes from the impeachment trial: Schumer invited Lev Parnas to be his personal guest today at the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/480617-ted-cruz-backtracks-after-lev-parnas-lawyer-calls-senators-tweet-fake-news