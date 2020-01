Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 16:25 Hits: 1

A key Democratic committee chairman on Wednesday said that House Democrats aren't going to offer up a revenue source to pay for an infrastructure package until they have a deal with the White House."I think it's really important that we not...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/480484-chairman-democrats-wont-propose-infrastructure-pay-for-without-white-house