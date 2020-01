Articles

Wednesday, 29 January 2020

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) released a bill Wednesday that would eliminate the Presidential Election Campaign Fund.Ernst tweeted early Wednesday that "the Presidential Election Campaign Fund is a welfare program for politicians that’s doing...

