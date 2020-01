Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 18:16 Hits: 1

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) vowed to “immediately” renegotiate a North American trade deal that he called an “absolute disaster” should he be elected president in 2020. Sanders issued his statement...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/480518-sanders-vows-to-renegotiate-disastrous-north-american-trade-deal