The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The Stump Speech Analyzer: Donald Trump

Category: Politics Hits: 1

Editor’s note: PolitiFact is analyzing the presidential candidates’ stump speeches. Following our summary of the speech’s main themes, we present fact-checks of specific talking points. Read other stump speech analyzers for Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The stump speech: Trump’s 62-minute speech in Wildwood, N.J., Jan. 28, 2019 Even while under impeachment, President Donald Trump used a recent campaign rally  to take a victory lap, celebrating a strong economy and the triumph of conservative social and political values. "We're achieving historic victories for New Jersey families," Trump said. "You see it every single day. ... >>More

Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2020/jan/29/stump-speech-analyzer-donald-trump/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version