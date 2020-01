Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 20:15 Hits: 3

As John Lynch pitched Joe Biden’s candidacy to a living room of 17 voters over pumpkin bread, Mediterranean pastry pinwheels and hot cider, Karen Cusano was struck by the parallel … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article239765308.html#storylink=rss