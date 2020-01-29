Triggered Trump Whines ‘Beginning Of The End For Fox’ After Dem Senator Argues For Witnesses

Articles

Donald Trump was triggered Tuesday morning when Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen told viewers that “all the momentum” is now in favor of calling witnesses in the Trump impeachment trial. Although Trump’s tweets below show what a thin-skinned coward he is, they also show that he is attempting to bully Fox News into even more sycophantic coverage: Really pathetic how @FoxNews is trying to be so politically correct by loading the airwaves with Democrats like Chris Van Hollen, the no name Senator from Maryland. He has been on forever playing up the Impeachment Hoax. Dems wouldn’t even give Fox their low ratings debates.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020 .....So, what the hell has happened to @FoxNews. Only I know! Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC. How’s Shep Smith doing? Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings. Social Media is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

