Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 12:19 Hits: 1

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren about the debate over whether witnesses will be called in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. NPR's Tamara Keith weighs in.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/29/800743762/heat-is-on-gop-to-allow-witnesses-at-impeachment-trial-sen-warren-says?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics