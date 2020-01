Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 19:02 Hits: 3

Law professor Richard Hasen is sounding the alarm about Russian hacks, voter suppression and other threats to the 2020 election. "There's lots of ways that things could go south," he says.

(Image credit: Frederic J. Brown /AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/29/800778189/election-meltdown-is-a-real-possibility-in-2020-presidential-race-author-warns?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics