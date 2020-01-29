New York Times Keeps Republishing Same Brad Parscale Press Release

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 13:00 Hits: 1

This New York Times story by Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni might look familiar to you, for a couple of reasons. Trump May Skip Debates, or Seek New Host, if Process Isn’t ‘Fair’ President Trump’s campaign is considering only participating in general election debates if an outside firm serves as the host, and his advisers recently sat down with the nonprofit Commission on Presidential Debates to complain about the debates it hosted in 2016. The Dec. 19 meeting between Frank J. Fahrenkopf Jr., a prominent Republican and co-chairman of the commission, Brad Parscale, the campaign manager for Mr. Trump’s re-election effort, and another political adviser, Michael Glassner, came soon after Mr. Trump posted on Twitter that the 2016 debates had been “biased.” It might look familiar because The Washington Post simultaneously published a nearly identical story. Trump campaign warns debate commission the president may not participate if process is not ‘fair’

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/new-york-times-publishes-brad-parscale