Will Lev Parnas Be Able To Attend Trump's Impeachment Trial? His GPS May Get In The Way

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 14:00 Hits: 3

NBC is now reporting that Lev Parnas will be attending Donald Trump's impeachment trial and even better: Lev Parnas asks judge to be allowed to attend the Senate impeachment trial; Parnas' attorney says Sen. Schumer's office granted him and Parnas tickets to attend the trial. https://t.co/DmxPpDXHCW — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 29, 2020 Yes, he is going to be a GUEST of Chuck Schumer. That is going to lead to a torrent of angry tweets from Cheetolini and his criminal cronies. Has Rudy gotten a guest pass to the hottest party in town? I don't think so. Joseph Bondy, Lev Parnas' attorney, asked the judge overseeing his case to allow him to come to D.C. to attend the trial on Wednesday. This would be a limited modification to his bail conditions to allow him to travel out of the area.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/lol-lev-parnas-will-attend-trumps