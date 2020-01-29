Democrats Face A War On Four Fronts

Articles

Whether it's a fight over policy or a presidential elections, in modern politics Democrats are always forced to fight a war on four fronts. First, Democrats must always struggle against an opposition party of bigots and imbeciles, led by a gang of vandals and madmen. Rush Limbaugh today: "I’ve had dinner with John Bolton a couple times. I’ve met him two or three times, and if this passage in the book is true, and this is actually what he’s intending, it’s not the John Bolton I thought I knew, this kind of disloyalty." — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 27, 2020 Second, Democrats must push back against a cynical political press and it's pathological Both Siderism in the face of overwhelming evidence that Both Sides are most emphatically not equally and oppositely to blame of the failure of American political institutions. just amazing NYT: “Both [sides] are bending the facts to fit their case.” NYT then fails to detail a SINGLE instance of Dems “bending” impeachment facts; https://t.co/6Wm5lo86oZ

