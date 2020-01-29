Book Giveaway Benefits Montana Democrat: Successful Aging

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 16:20 Hits: 2

A little less than 2 weeks ago, the House passed H.R. 1230, Bobby Scott's Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act. Every single Democrat plus 34 Republicans voted for it. Who could possibly be against protecting older workers from discrimination? Well, let's start with the 154 Republicans who voted against it, including the entire GOP House leadership, as well as extreme ideologues like Ken Calvert, Devin Nunes, Lee Zeldin, Greg Gianforte to mention a few. And then there's Mitch McConnell, who is refusing to even allow a debate and vote in the Senate, calling it "socialist." Where does this opposition to older workers come from?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/successful-aging