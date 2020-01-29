Republicans In Disarray! Trump Vs. McConnell Edition

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 16:27 Hits: 4

President Donald Trump fired off a pair of tweets Tuesday night ranting about what he called the "impeachment hoax" and "political con job" shortly after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly admitted in a closed-door meeting with GOP lawmakers that he doesn't have the votes to stop witnesses from being called to testify in the ongoing trial. "No matter how many witnesses you give the Democrats, no matter how much information is given, like the quickly produced Transcripts, it will NEVER be enough for them," Trump tweeted. "They will always scream UNFAIR." In a separate tweet hours later, Trump asked why former national security adviser John Bolton—the most prominent potential witness with first-hand knowledge of the president's actions—didn't "complain about this 'nonsense' a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/republicans-disarray-trump-vs-mcconnell