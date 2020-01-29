Rudy Giuliani Attacks John Bolton As A 'Backstabber' And 'Swamp Character'

Articles

Who you gonna believe: your own eyes and ears, or the lies of lying liar Rudy Giuliani? Rudy Giuliani agreed to be interviewed by Catherine Herridge, former Fox News hack who now works for CBS. I guess John Dickerson was not available? Or maybe Rudy was afraid to talk to anyone who was not associated with Trump's state TV network. Rudy's attacks against Bolton -- himself a former Fox News analyst and Trump national security advisor -- stem from the ridiculous idea that John Bolton never told him personally that he was a "hand grenade" in Ukraine. Catherine dutifully asked Giuliani if John Bolton "asked him to shut down his investigation into Ukraine?" Rudy replied, "No." Rudy then stuck to his story that he was only investigating corruption in Ukraine at Trump's behest. Hard to say if Rudy thinks anyone believes that lie or he says it because he's run out of any other excuse. Every witness that has come forward to the House of Representatives and to the media have confirmed and exposed Giuliani's shadow government and his efforts to smear what Trump believed was his biggest political rival (Joe Biden) in the upcoming election. At least Herridge told the audience that there is no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing by the Bidens. Of course, that means nothing to rat Fokker's like Rudy.

