Election Update: Sanders Is Pulling Closer To Biden, But He’s Still Got A Ways To Go

What’s gotten into Bernie Sanders? On Sunday, my colleague Geoffrey Skelley noted that, according to FiveThirtyEight’s forecast of the Democratic presidential primary, the Vermont senator had shot up to a 1 in 4 chance (26 percent) of winning a majority of pledged delegates. Now, as of Tuesday evening, Sanders’s chances are up to 3 in 10 (31 percent) — that’s a 5-point jump in just 48 hours! That’s easily the best chance our model has given Sanders to date.
With a 2 in 5 (41 percent) shot of winning a majority of pledged delegates, former Vice President Joe Biden still leads our forecast overall, but there’s now far less room separating him from Sanders. However, the gap between them is still significant — a 30 percent chance that something will happen is, mathematically speaking, a lot different from a 40 percent chance. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, on the other hand, might be in real trouble: Their chances have been steadily declining to the point where their odds are now just 1 in 15 for Warren and 1 in 20 for Buttigieg. By way of comparison, as recently as Jan. 10, Warren had a 1 in 8 shot, and Buttigieg sat at 1 in 10.
Warren and Buttigieg are doing better in Iowa, but it does seem as if in recent days, the first-in-the-nation caucus state has become more of a two-way race. Our model currently gives Sanders (a 2 in 5 chance, or 37 percent) the best odds of winning the most votes there, followed closely by Biden (1 in 3, or 35 percent). And two recent polls have helped buoy Sanders’s chances, putting the Vermonter in the lead in Iowa. However, both surveys were from pollsters that tend to show fairly strong results for Sanders, so those leads may not be as wide as they seem:
New Hampshire, on the other hand, is beginning to drift out of the “competitive” column. According to our model, Sanders currently has a 1 in 2 (49 percent) chance of winning the most votes in the Granite State. The next-likeliest victors are Buttigieg and Biden, but both are pretty far behind with only a 1 in 5 chance. And of the two new polls we’ve gotten in New Hampshire so far this week, both held very good news for Sanders, especially given the fact that neither have particularly strong house effects:
We also got three new national surveys of the Democratic primary on Monday and Tuesday, although their numbers were not as good for Sanders as the state polls, as Biden was still the leader in all three polls.
Finally, it’s worth noting Sanders’s strength in Nevada. We haven’t seen a poll of Nevada in the last couple weeks, but based on the fact that Sanders now has a good shot at winning both Iowa and New Hampshire, our model now puts him on track to win the Silver State. He currently has a 1 in 2 (45 percent) chance to win the most votes in Nevada, a fair bit ahead of Biden, who — at odds of 1 in 3 (34 percent) — is in second place. However, Biden remains a solid favorite in South Carolina, with a 3 in 5 (62 percent) chance of prevailing. By contrast, Sanders has a 1 in 4 (27 percent) chance.
In other words, our model now thinks that Sanders has a good chance to win the first three states to vote this primary season. However, Biden remains the more likely candidate to win a delegate majority overall. So the question is, if Sanders does succeed in winning Iowa, New Hampshire and/or Nevada, will he get enough of a polling bounce to knock Biden off that perch? Or will Biden hold on and make a comeback in South Carolina — or maybe even earlier? Remember, Iowa is far from settled.
