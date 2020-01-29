The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Impeachment trial, like much of Trump’s presidency, is unprecedented

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, like many of his administration’s actions before it, has ventured into uncharted legal territory. The trial lacks definitive answers on key issues, either from federal courts or the Senate itself, which has fed an undercurrent of uncertainty about what happens next in an institution usually steeped in precedents and traditions.

