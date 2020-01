Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 21:40 Hits: 1

House Democrats met on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of restoring the use of earmarks for appropriations bills, potentially allowing members to secure funding for specific projects in their districts.A meeting of appropriators on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/480360-house-democrats-mull-restoring-earmarks-in-spending-bills