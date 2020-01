Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 23:58 Hits: 1

The House held a moment of silence on Tuesday commemorating NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) called for the moment of silence on the floor, highlighting Bryant’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/480394-house-holds-moment-of-silence-for-kobe-bryant-on-the-floor