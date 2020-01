Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 22:23 Hits: 1

Senate Republicans emerged from a closed-door caucus meeting on Tuesday voicing renewed confidence that they will bypass a nasty witness fight in the impeachment trial.“The consensus is that we’ve heard enough and it’s time to go to a final...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/480375-republicans-signal-renewed-confidence-theyll-skip-impeachment-witnesses