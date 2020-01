Articles

Lev Parnas, the former Rudy Giuliani associate who has been thrust into the center of Congress’s impeachment proceedings, got a ticket to attend the Senate's trial on Wednesday but won't be able to attend due to his ankle bracelet, his lawyer said....

