Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 22:04 Hits: 2

President and CEO John Lansing is sending a letter "demanding answers." Earlier Tuesday, President Trump appeared to praise Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for yelling at another NPR reporter.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/28/800538653/trump-praises-pompeo-after-secretary-of-state-bars-npr-reporter-from-trip?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics