McConnell Doesn't Have The Votes!

Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020

Reports are pouring out of the closed-door Republican caucus meeting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell does not have the votes to block witnesses in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Washington Post reports: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) indicated in a closed-door meeting with Senate Republicans that he did not yet have enough votes to defeat an effort, expected later this week, to call additional witnesses and evidence in the trial. Pressure has ramped up to include witnesses after reports that former national security adviser John Bolton says in a book manuscript that Trump directly tied the holdup of nearly $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine to investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The next phase of the impeachment trial is 16 hours of questions from Senators for the House impeachment managers or Trump's defense team. After that, there will be a vote. Perhaps there will be witnesses called, and perhaps not, since Susan Collins is always a question mark.

