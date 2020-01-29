Martha McSally Is A Trump Hack

Articles

The Lincoln Project puts out another brutal ad against an endangered Republican Senator who hitched her wagon to Trump. Source: Lincoln Project press release Today, The Lincoln Project (www.lincolnproject.us) released its fourth digital video, “Martha McSally, Trump Hack” highlighting Martha McSally and Donald Trump’s sycophantic relationship. “Martha McSally is known for being a Trump hack,” said Jennifer Horn, spokesperson for The Lincoln Project. “But Arizona is known for strong, independent leadership from principled leaders like John McCain and Barry Goldwater. Arizonans clearly see who Martha McSally truly is—an unprincipled and unelected Trump hack.” Sen. McSally is currently trying to hold onto her unelected Senate seat as Democrat Mark Kelly consistently polls above her. In 2018, she was appointed to serve in Sen. John McCain’s seat when interim Sen. Jon Kyl retired in 2019.

