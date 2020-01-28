Scarborough Rants At Ken Starr, Calls Trump Defense Team 'A Confederacy Of Dunces'

Articles

Joe Scarborough went off on an extended rant this morning, starting with pompous Ken Starr's performance yesterday. He said Starr dug up the corpse of irony and ran over the headstone. "How does Ken Starr say with a straight face, because I was there when he said the capstone of impeachment for Bill Clinton was abuse of power. Then he said, so mournful, this is so terrible. 'We're starting to have a culture of impeachment.' Abuse of power, that's not enough. I said it was the capstone. You are, Ken Starr, a flashing billboard, a gaudily printed sandwich board sign going down Times Square saying we're all dunces, hypocrites. We're all making fools of ourselves. And Willie Geist, i haven't even gotten to Pam Bondi," Scarborough said. "Oh my God, Pam Bondi says that Joe Biden bragged about firing the prosecutor because he was prosecuting Burisma, and it was all sort of this inside -- hey, Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal called that a farce months ago. Every major newspaper calls it a farce months ago. Willie, the European Union demanded removal of the corrupt prosecutor. The western world demanded the removal of the prosecutor. The Obama administration told Joe Biden to go over there and remove the prosecutor.

