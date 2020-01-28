Why 'Nepotism Barbie' Is Trending On Twitter

Articles

Pro-tip, folks: Do not be distracted by Trump's "outrage" over Don Lemon laughing at Rick Wilson and Wajahat Ali. Trump and his Trumpers are looking for another faux-rage to distract from the horrible performance by his lawyers at the Impeachment Trial in the Senate. And the fact that John Bolton's testimony becomes more likely with each passing half-hour. Turns out their fake fainting spell over "head on a pike" lasted less than a news cycle? Sad! Wilson and Ali aren't having it either. We did. Not going to apologize for it either. If you're willing to believe and promote these absurd and dangerous lies, well, you deserve to be mocked for it: "CNNs Don Lemon Cracks Up As Rick Wilson, Wajahat Ali Trash Trump Supporters As Ignorant Rubes" https://t.co/gK3s42yj6c — Wajahat "Some Muslim...I've Never Heard Of" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 27, 2020

