Hannity Defends Trump With 'Thinking About Murder Isn't A Crime'

Sean Hannity often says crazy right wing nonsense on his radio show that he does not say on television. Via Media Matters: SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Let's say the president thought for a minute, "You know what, I'm going to kill that person. I'm going to kill that idiot." Uh-oh. You speak and you say "I'm going to kill that person." Do you kill them? No. You're not guilty of murder. What are we now going to -- are thoughts crimes now according to this new politically correct world we live in? That's radio-Sean crazy, right? He wouldn't go that far on his Fox TV show oh wait Sean Hannity defends Trump: "So if you say 'I want to kill this person,' ok, what crime have you committed? Did you kill the person? No. Did you think about it for a second? Yeah but you didn't do it." pic.twitter.com/OTggEUkoXF — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 28, 2020 They're going for the "well, he didn't commit MURDER" defense?

