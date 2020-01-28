Twitter Thunders At Trump's 'Good Job On Her' Celebration Of Pompeo's Bullying

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 17:59 Hits: 1

During a press conference celebrating his Middle East peace plan with Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump took a moment to recognize Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. After the standing ovation was done, Trump then took a shot at NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly. "That reporter couldn't have done too good a job on you," he snarked. "I think you did a good job on her actually." What the so-called "President" is celebrating is verbal abuse by a cabinet secretary of a reporter trying to get at the truth. And what's more, it was verbal abuse with a pack of lies attached to it, and some f-bombs, too. After he did that, he banned NPR from his plane. Because he is that petty. That's what the so-called "president" is calling a "good job." Reactions were swift: So *this* laughter is just fine? Care to weigh in, @IvankaTrump?#BeBest — Mollie Katzen (@MollieKatzen) January 28, 2020 Trump just praised Pompeo "for the job he did on her" -- meaning NPR reporter who Pompeo mistreated. The latest case of Trump celebrating poor treatment of the media.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/trump-praises-pompeos-treatment-npr